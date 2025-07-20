News World At least 10 dead in South Korea after heavy rains

Ten people were killed and nine remain missing from heavy rains and landslides in South Korea for the last four days, Yonhap News reported Sunday, citing government data.

At least ten people have died and another nine are missing after days of heavy rains in South Korea, news agency Yonhap reported on Sunday, citing local officials.



Almost 13,000 people had evacuated their homes as of Sunday morning, Yonhap reported, adding that some 1,920 cases of flooded roads, soil loss and destroyed public facilities and more than 2,000 private property damage reports had been received.



Torrential rains have hit the nation since Wednesday, with Sancheong province receiving an accumulated 793.5 millimetres of rain, Yonhap reported.



Six of those confirmed dead, and seven of those missing, were in the province of Sancheong.



Rescue work was still underway in the area, which could lead to a change in the toll, Yonhap said.









