UN chief warns of 'dangerous re-escalation' in Red Sea after Houthi attacks on ships

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday strongly condemned the renewed Houthi attacks on civilian vessels in the Red Sea, calling the incidents a "dangerous re-escalation."

"The secretary-general strongly condemns the resumption of Houthi attacks on civilian vessels transiting the Red Sea, especially the attacks that took place over 6 to 8 July 2025," a statement issued by his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"The sinking of both the MV Magic Seas and the MV Eternity C, along with the deaths of at least four crew members and injuries to others, is a dangerous re-escalation in this critical waterway," the statement said, as Guterres urged the Houthis to refrain from obstructing ongoing rescue operations for the missing crew members.

Warning that the attacks were not only threats to seafarers' safety but could also trigger broader consequences, the statement stressed that such "acts also violated the freedom of navigation, caused a hazard to maritime transport, and represented a serious risk of significant environmental, economic, and humanitarian damage to an already vulnerable coastal environment."

Guterres also "emphasizes that international law must be respected by all parties at all times" and further called for the "UN Security Council resolution 2768 (2025) related to Houthi attacks against merchant and commercial vessels to be fully respected."

"The United Nations remains committed to continuing its efforts towards broader de-escalation in the region as well as continued engagement with Yemeni, regional, and international actors to secure a sustainable and peaceful resolution to the conflict in Yemen," it added.

Yemen's Houthi group released a video late Tuesday, confirming it attacked the Liberian-flagged bulk carrier Magic Seas in the Red Sea on July 6.

The Houthis say they are targeting Israel-linked ships in an effort to pressure Israel to halt its military operations in Gaza.





