Italian, French foreign ministers discuss Middle East, Ukraine

Italian Foreign Affairs Minister Antonio Tajani on Friday met with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot in Rome to discuss international issues, primarily the ongoing crises in the Middle East and Ukraine.

According to a statement by the Italian Foreign Ministry, the meeting "confirms the intensity of the dialogue between Rome and Paris on key international dossiers" and highlighted the two countries' shared commitment to addressing global security challenges.

Tajani and Barrot underscored the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza, the reopening of humanitarian aid routes, and the release of hostages. They reaffirmed support for the EU BAM Rafah mission, with active French and Italian involvement.

Tajani highlighted ongoing coordination with regional partners, including Egypt and Qatar, and the US.

On the Iranian nuclear issue, both ministers expressed their commitment to preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons and stressed that a negotiated solution is vital for regional stability. They also supported direct dialogue between Washington and Tehran.

The UN's role was highlighted as central to stabilizing the Middle East, with special attention to Lebanon through the UNIFIL mission and the political process in Libya. The Syrian situation was also addressed.

Both ministers welcomed the strong participation of heads of state, businesses, and civil society at the ongoing Ukraine Conference in Rome. Tajani emphasized Italy's efforts to unite the EU and the US in supporting Ukraine's reconstruction and security.

Tajani said the meeting of the "coalition of the willing," attended virtually by the Italian prime minister, marked progress in strengthening a shared transatlantic vision on the war.





