US condemns violence in West Bank amid illegal settler attacks on Christian town

The US on Thursday condemned "criminal violence by any party" in the occupied West Bank, amid a wave of illegal settler attacks targeting Palestinian towns, including Taibeh, the last remaining wholly Christian Palestinian village.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce expressed concern about recent violence, which included arson attacks in Taibeh, and stressed the Trump administration's commitment to protecting civilians, including Christians.

"Obviously, we're concerned when we hear about anyone being targeted, let alone Christians in this case," she told reporters. "We do condemn, so there's no confusion, criminal violence by any party in the West Bank and support actions to ensure all civilians, including Christian civilians, remain safe."

She added that protecting Christians remains a priority for President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, noting Trump's executive order against anti-Christian bias.

Bruce declined to comment on specific incidents, saying the agency would refer questions on the Israeli army posture and security incidents to that government.

At least 994 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and illegal settlers since the start of Israel's genocidal war against the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.