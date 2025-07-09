Yemen’s Houthis release video confirming sinking of cargo ship Magic Seas in Red Sea

Yemen's Houthi group released a video late Tuesday, confirming the attack on the Liberian-flagged bulk carrier Magic Seas in the Red Sea.

The footage shows the moment the vessel was struck on July 6.

According to Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV, the ship was reportedly targeted off Yemen's coast as part of the group's campaign to prevent what it calls "enemy-supporting" vessels from transiting the Red Sea or other maritime passages.

Following the Magic Seas attack, the United Arab Emirates said in a statement on Monday that the vessel Safeen Prism responded to the bulker's distress call.

The UAE's Foreign Ministry announced that 22 individuals, including crew and security personnel, were rescued in coordination with the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and other maritime authorities.

A day later, another Liberian-flagged and Greek-operated bulker, Eternity C, was struck, resulting in the deaths of three sailors and injuries to two others, according to the European Union Naval Force.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre said Wednesday that five crew members were rescued following the attack on the ship, and a search continues for those missing.

The deaths on the Eternity C mark the first fatal attacks on shipping in the Red Sea since June 2024.

The United States condemned both attacks in a statement, calling them "unprovoked terror attacks" that threaten maritime security and freedom of navigation.

International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez also denounced the attacks. "The resumption of deplorable attacks in the Red Sea constitutes a renewed violation of international law & freedom of navigation. Innocent seafarers & local populations are the main victims of these attacks & the pollution they cause. Constructive dialogue is the only solution," Dominguez said on X.

The Houthis say they are targeting Israel-linked ships in an effort to pressure Israel to halt its military operations in Gaza.



