Ukraine claims Russia launched record 728 drones in overnight attack

Ukraine on Wednesday claimed that Russia launched a record 728 drones on the country in an overnight attack.

According to a statement from Ukraine's Air Force, the country's air defenses shot down 718 of the 728 drones, as well as seven of 13 missiles launched on the country.

"The main direction of the attack is Volyn, the city of Lutsk," it added.

Volyn Governor Ivan Rudnytskyi wrote on Telegram that about 50 drones and five missiles were detected over the northwestern region, bordering Belarus and Poland.

Rudnytskyi said that work to put out fires in warehouses belonging to an enterprise, as well as a garage cooperative, are currently underway.

"As of now, there are no reports of injuries or deaths," Rudnytskyi went on to say.

"Firefighters extinguished the fire. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," Ukraine's State Emergency Service later announced on Telegram.

Meanwhile, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces announced on X that Polish and allied aircraft were scrambled over its airspace amid the attack in neighboring Ukraine.

The aircraft were recalled "due to the reduced level of threat," it added.

Russian authorities have not immediately commented on the attack.

Previously, Kyiv claimed that Russia launched 539 drones on Ukraine last Friday.





