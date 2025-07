China says EU 'mentality', not trade, needs to be rebalanced

Beijing said on Wednesday that the European Union needed to rebalance its "mentality", not its economic ties with China, ahead of a summit between the two this month.

"It is hoped that the European side realises that what needs to be rebalanced right now is Europe's mentality, not China-EU economic and trade relations," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.