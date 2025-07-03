Guterres regrets Venezuela’s declaration of UN rights chief as 'persona non grata'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed regret Wednesday over Venezuela's decision to declare UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk and his staff "persona non grata."

"The Secretary-General regrets the statements made by Venezuelan officials against United Nations representatives, particularly the decision to declare the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, and his staff 'persona non grata,'" said a statement conveyed on Guterres' behalf by his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric.

The UN has yet to receive official confirmation from Venezuelan authorities regarding the decision, according to the statement.

Reaffirming his "full confidence" in Türk and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Guterres underscored the importance of continued engagement in Venezuela.

He "reasserts the commitment of the United Nations to continue working with the government for the benefit of the most vulnerable people in Venezuela and abroad."

Guterres also urged Venezuelan authorities "to uphold their obligations under international law."

Highlighting growing concern, the UN chief reiterated that "he is deeply concerned about reports of the arbitrary detention of opposition figures, human rights defenders, journalists and foreign nationals."

He emphasized that the OHCHR's work in Venezuela "remains vital."

Guterres further called on "all member states to work with the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights."