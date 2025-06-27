Türkiye condoles with Central African Republic over loss of students' lives in explosion, stampede

Türkiye on Friday offered its condolences to the Central African Republic over the loss of lives caused by an explosion at a high school in the landlocked African nation.

"We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of the Central African Republic," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that Ankara is "deeply saddened" over the loss of many lives and many other injuries in the incident.

Earlier, at least 29 students were killed and 260 injured when an explosion triggered a stampede at a high school in the Central African Republic, according to French broadcaster RFI.

A transformer owned by the national electricity company ENERCA exploded, triggering the stampede as more than 5,300 students were taking the baccalaureate exam on Wednesday at Barthelemy Boganda High School.