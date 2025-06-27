News World Iran declares mourning for burial of generals killed in conflict

In response to the deaths of several generals killed by Israel in the recent conflict, Iran has announced a national day of mourning. Their burial is scheduled for Saturday, according to state broadcaster IRIB.

Tehran authorities are to remain closed that day for people to pay their respects and attend the ceremonies, the city governor's office said.



Israel targeted and killed more than 20 high-ranking military officials during the 12-day war, some of them in their homes.



The most prominent among the deceased are to be buried in Tehran on Saturday: Chief of Staff Mohammed Bagheri, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Hussein Salami and General Amir-Ali Hajidzadeh, head of the Revolutionary Guard's aerospace division.



Other high-ranking military officials will be buried in state-organized ceremonies in their home towns including Qom, Hamedan and Mashhad.



The funeral march is due to begin at 8 am local time (0430 GMT) at the central Revolution Square, it said.



It was not clear which political or military leaders are to attend the ceremony. Many in Iran fear that Israel could attack a large gathering of senior politicians or military figures, though a ceasefire is in place.



Observers expect President Massoud Peseshkian to attend, but not the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.











