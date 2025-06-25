Trump: Iran strikes ‘perfect,’ will act if nuclear program returns

 Contact Us
At the NATO summit in The Hague, President Trump called U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites a “perfect operation” that set back Tehran’s program by decades and vowed to act again if Iran rebuilds. He also praised progress on the Israel-Iran ceasefire and Gaza situation.

Published June 25,2025
At the NATO leaders summit in The Hague on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that recent U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear sites were a "perfect operation" that set back Tehran's nuclear program by decades.

Trump insisted the intelligence prior to the strike had been inconclusive but expressed confidence that Iran would not rebuild its nuclear capabilities anytime soon.

"Their atomic program is put back decades. They're not going to be building bombs for a long time," Trump said, adding that if Iran attempted to rebuild its nuclear enrichment, the U.S. would strike again without hesitation.

On the broader Middle East situation, Trump said the ceasefire between Israel and Iran was "going very good," describing progress in Gaza as "great." His comments came amid heightened tensions and ongoing diplomatic efforts to stabilize the region.