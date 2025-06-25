German chancellor thanks Turkish president for his diplomatic efforts for Russia-Ukraine peace

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday praised Türkiye's diplomatic efforts for a potential ceasefire and peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking at a news conference after the NATO summit in The Hague, Merz said he held a lengthy bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the sidelines of the summit to discuss the Ukraine conflict and other international issues.

"I thanked him for Türkiye's willingness to take on a mediating role, including making Istanbul or Ankara available as venues for such a meeting," Merz said.

"I also asked President Erdoğan to exert influence on Russia and the Russian president to come to the negotiating table so that, after these terrible three and a half years of war in Ukraine and the bloodshed there, a peace solution could finally be reached."

The German chancellor said Ukraine was also one of the most important topics he discussed with US President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting in The Hague. Merz stated that he asked Trump to support further sanctions on Russia to increase pressure on the Kremlin to take steps toward a diplomatic solution.

"I had the opportunity to speak personally with President Trump again on the sidelines of this summit," Merz said. "I conveyed to him once more, with regard to the situation in Ukraine, our urgent wish for the American side to impose further sanctions against Russia. There will be no military solution to this conflict. We must increase the economic pressure on Moscow," he stressed.

Merz noted that the EU will finally approve its 18th sanctions package against Russia on Thursday, but acknowledged that it would not be sufficient. He emphasized that Europeans need US support to create effective pressure on Russia.

"A sanctions package may be voted on in the US Senate in the next few days," Merz said. "I have once again encouraged President Donald Trump to approve this so that America can exert greater pressure on Moscow, so that Moscow returns to the negotiating table," he added.