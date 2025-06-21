US senator slams Netanyahu for Gaza crisis amid escalation with Iran

US Sen. Elizabeth Warren rebuked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday for using the war with Iran to distract from the worsening crisis in the Gaza Strip.

"Israel's Prime Minister may think no one will notice what he's doing in Gaza while he bombs Iran. People face starvation. 55,000 killed. Aid workers and doctors turned away at the border. Shooting at innocent people desperate for food.

"The world sees you, Benjamin Netanyahu," Warren wrote on X.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 55,700 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Human rights organizations and UN agencies have repeatedly warned that Gaza's humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate, with growing concerns about famine, displacement and violence surrounding aid deliveries.





