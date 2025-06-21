Syrian security forces detain cousin of toppled leader Assad

Syria's security forces have detained Wassim Badi al-Assad, a cousin of toppled Baath leader Bashar al-Assad, state news agency SANA said on Saturday.

Wassim al-Assad was sanctioned by the United States in 2023 for leading a paramilitary force backing Assad's army and for trafficking drugs including the amphetamine-like drug captagon.

Bashar al-Assad was toppled by an opposition-led insurgency in December and fled to Moscow. Most of his family members and inner circle either fled Syria or went underground.

Syria's new security forces have been pursuing members of the former administration - mainly those involved in the feared security branches accused of rights abuses.

