Americans struggle to leave Iran as Iran-Israel conflict escalates: Reports

As the military conflict between Iran and Israel escalates, hundreds of American citizens have already left Iran, while others are encountering obstacles trying to depart, according to US local media.

An internal situation report issued Friday by the US State Department highlights growing risks for Americans in Iran as President Donald Trump considers potential military action, CNN reported.

The exact number of US citizens currently in Iran is unclear, as Americans are not required to register their presence abroad, according to CNN.

Unlike in Israel, where the US is coordinating evacuation options for hundreds of thousands of Americans, no such assistance is available in Iran due to the absence of a US diplomatic mission.

Some Americans have reportedly faced serious challenges leaving the country, including security checks, questioning by authorities, delays, and harassment, CNN quoted the situation report as saying.

"Security alerts also note Americans seeking to depart should be prepared to encounter checkpoints and questioning from authorities," the report noted.

"Numerous US citizens have described delays and harassment along their exit route," it added.

The report also mentioned that two Americans were allegedly detained while trying to leave.

In response to the unfolding crisis, the State Department has introduced a "crisis intake form" for US citizens in both Israel and Iran who are seeking guidance on how to exit the region, according to CNN.

Hostilities broke out on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and over 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Health Ministry.





