Putin and Xi discussed G7 in call and noted friction between leaders, Kremlin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the recent Group of Seven meeting in a phone call on Thursday and noted what they called "rough edges" in the relations between G7 leaders, the Kremlin said.

The two men plan to meet in China at the end of August at the next Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.