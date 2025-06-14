Thailand, Cambodia agree to continue boundary talks

Thailand and Cambodia agreed on Saturday to continue bilateral boundary talks as part of efforts to peacefully resolve a long-standing border dispute, according to the Thai Foreign Ministry.

The Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission met in Phnom Penh, marking the first such meeting in 12 years. Talks will resume on Sunday, Khaosod English reported.

The ministry said the meeting was progressing positively, with both sides "trying to listen to the other side" and showing a commitment to dialogue.

The talks come amid renewed tensions following a deadly border incident last month in which a Cambodian soldier was killed during cross-border fire.

The Thai delegation was led by Prasas Prasasvinitchai, a former Thai ambassador to Cambodia and current advisor on border affairs at the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Cambodian Minister Lam Chea, who heads the Secretariat of Border Affairs, led his country's delegation.

Both sides expressed hope that the meeting would yield concrete results, according to Nation Thailand.