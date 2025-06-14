NEW EXPLOSIONS IN TEHRAN AS ISRAEL RESPONDS TO IRANS MISSILE BARRAGE

New explosions in Tehran as Israel responds to Iran's missile barrage

Police in Iran's Hormozgan province have identified 14 individuals accused of supporting Israel and spreading disinformation online following Israeli strikes on Iranian targets, authorities said on Saturday.

In a statement, the province's law enforcement command said the suspects were located by cyber police for allegedly "disturbing public opinion, spreading rumors, and showing support for Israel" on social media.

Officials said legal action, including summons and potential arrests, is underway in coordination with Iran's judiciary.

According to the statement, expressing support for Israel online could carry a prison sentence of two to five years.