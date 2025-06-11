Mexico confirms unauthorized police raid into Guatemala

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed Tuesday that state police conducted an unauthorized cross-border raid into Guatemalan territory without official authorization.

On June 8, a violent clash between alleged criminals and Mexican security forces occurred in Frontera Comalapa, a municipality in Chiapas, located at the southeastern edge of Mexico on the border with Guatemala. The confrontation led to a pursuit that extended into Guatemalan territory as the suspects fled south across the border to escape Mexican police.

Mexican authorities reported that four suspects were killed and several vehicles were seized before the remaining suspected criminals crossed into Guatemala.

Videos and testimonies shared on social media from both sides of the border documented the moment when Mexican patrol units crossed into Guatemalan territory at high speed.

President Sheinbaum officially confirmed and condemned the actions taken by the police officers, describing them as a violation of national sovereignty. She called for a thorough investigation and sanctions against those involved.

"It should never happen that Mexican forces -- in this case, police from Chiapas -- enter Guatemala. You cannot violate the sovereignty of another country. We do not agree with this, and those officers must be sanctioned," she said.

Sheinbaum also called for a bilateral task force between Mexico and Guatemala to exchange intelligence and tackle local criminal groups.

Chiapas Governor Eduardo Ramírez accused Guatemalan authorities of protecting the alleged criminals.

"Regarding the regrettable events that occurred at the border with our sister Republic of Guatemala, it is extremely concerning that authorities responsible for the safety of their citizens may have been involved in such acts. It is no small matter to be colluding, but what is worse is to be in service of organized crime," he said.



