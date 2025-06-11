Haiti faces record displacement crisis as violence escalates

The number of internally displaced people in Haiti has reached nearly 1.3 million, marking a 24% increase since December 2024, according to the statement of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), released on Wednesday.

This is the highest number of people displaced by violence ever recorded in the country.

"Behind these numbers are so many individual people whose suffering is immeasurable: children, mothers, (and) the elderly, many of them forced to flee their homes multiple times, often with nothing, and now living in conditions that are neither safe nor sustainable," said IOM Director General Amy Pope.

"We need to act urgently. The strength of the Haitian people is humbling, but resilience cannot be their only refuge. This crisis cannot become the new normal."

While Port-au-Prince remains the epicenter, violence has rapidly spread to other regions.

In the Centre and Artibonite departments, armed attacks have displaced tens of thousands. In Petite Rivière, Artibonite, over 92,000 people are now displaced.

In the Centre department, clashes in towns like Mirebalais and Saut-d'Eau have pushed the number of displaced from around 68,000 to more than 147,000 in just a few months.

"Many now face life without access to health care, schools, and clean water, leaving already vulnerable families struggling to survive," the IOM said.

The number of spontaneous displacement sites has surged from 142 to 246 since December. The Centre department, which previously hosted none, now has 85 such sites.

Despite this, 83% of displaced people are staying with host families, placing immense pressure on local communities.

In response, IOM has distributed over 3 million liters of clean water, provided essential items to more than 20,000 people, and delivered health and mental health support to thousands more.

"Humanitarian assistance is essential, but alone it is not enough," said Pope.

"Sustainable solutions must address the root causes of displacement, improve access to essential services, and create viable alternatives to gang violence for youth," she added.





