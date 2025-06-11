'Diplomacy - not militarism - is the only path forward,' Iran says amid US military threats

Iran's mission to the UN on Wednesday criticized recent remarks by the head of US Central Command (CENTCOM), asserting that the path forward is via diplomacy, "not militarism."

"Threats of 'overwhelming force' won't change facts: Iran is not seeking a nuclear weapon, and U.S. militarism only fuels instability," the mission said in a statement shared on X.

It added that CENTCOM, whose forces operate across the Middle East, lacks any legitimacy on issues of regional peace and non-proliferation.

"CENTCOM's legacy of fueling regional instability, through arming aggressors and enabling Israeli crimes, strips it of any credibility to speak on peace or non-proliferation," Iran said.

Asserting that diplomacy remains the only viable solution, the mission said: "Diplomacy—not militarism—is the only path forward."

The statement came in response to testimony by Gen. Michael Kurilla, CENTCOM chief, during a House hearing Tuesday where he was asked by Chair Mike Rogers: "President (Donald) Trump has made it clear that if Iran doesn't permanently give up its nuclear enrichment, military force by the US may be necessary. If the president directed, is CENTCOM prepared to respond with overwhelming force to prevent a nuclear-armed Iran?"

"I have provided the secretary of defense and the president a wide range of options," said Kurilla in response.

When pressed further, he confirmed, "Yes."







