CHINAS TOP NEGOTIATOR TO ARRIVE IN UK AHEAD OF SCHEDULED TRADE TALKS WITH US ON MONDAY

China's top negotiator to arrive in UK ahead of scheduled trade talks with US on Monday

Vice Premier He Lifeng, China's top trade negotiator, will arrive in the UK on Sunday for a six-day visit, one day before China and the US begin a new round of trade talks in London on Monday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday.

He Lifeng's visit will last until June 13, and he will attend the first meeting of the China-US Economic and Trade Consultative Mechanism with American representatives.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump shared on his Truth Social platform that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will attend the talks on behalf of Washington, though he did not provide additional details.

The announcement came a day after Trump spoke over the phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Following the call, Trump said the conversation "resulted in a very positive conclusion for both countries," as both nations seek to resolve an expansive trade dispute.

Trade talks between the US and China stalled shortly after the May 12 agreement between the two leading economies to reduce tariff rates during their discussions.

According to that agreement, the US and China agreed to a 90-day suspension of most tariffs and to roll back measures imposed since early April.

Both sides have accused each other of breaching the terms. Trump has asserted that China did not honor the agreement, while Beijing dismissed the claims on Monday as "groundless" and warned of strong countermeasures to protect its economic interests.





