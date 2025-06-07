Poland halts acquisition of 32 Black Hawk helicopters

Poland's Armament Agency on Friday said it canceled the procurement process for 32 Lockheed Martin S-70i Black Hawk helicopters.

"In the current geopolitical environment we must focus on the tasks with the highest priority for the armed forces," spokesman Grzegorz Polak told state news agency PAP.

The move followed "a significant change of circumstances that could not have been foreseen," he said, adding that the decision was made at the end of May.

"If the General Staff later identifies a renewed need, the agency will restart the process," Polak said.

The multirole helicopters were to be built at a PZL Mielec plant in southeastern Poland, a Lockheed Martin-owned facility.

Deputy defense minister Paweł Bejda said the decision "resulted from the needs of the Armed Forces, determined by the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces."

He said a procedure was carried out regarding the Black Hawks, which has now been closed.





