Mallorca residents plan major anti-tourism protest

In Spain's tourist island of Mallorca, preparations are underway for a mass anti-tourism protest. Local residents are demanding action from authorities, claiming that excessive tourism is negatively affecting their living conditions.

The group "Menys Turisme Més Vida" (Less Tourism, More Life) announced they have partnered with 60 different organizations for a large-scale protest scheduled for June 15.

Last summer, around 10,000 people took to the streets due to rising housing prices and the negative impacts of tourism.

The group aims to send the message that "our land is not for sale" and is calling for restrictions on tourism. Protesters argue that the tourism sector has impoverished the public, exacerbated the housing crisis, and diverted attention from public services.

Environmental issues such as pollution and carbon emissions are also being raised.

"Menys Turisme Més Vida" states that they are not against tourism in Mallorca but oppose the island turning into a "24-hour theme park."

The group is also advocating for better working conditions for those employed in the tourism sector.