JAPAN, US YET TO FIND COMMON GROUND ON TARIFFS: TOKYOS TOP NEGOTIATOR

Japan, US 'yet to find common ground' on tariffs: Tokyo's top negotiator

Tokyo and Washington have "yet to find common ground" on tariffs, said Japan's top negotiator, Economic Revitalization Minister Ryosei Akazawa, following meetings with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

"Further progress" was made on the tariff issue, Akazawa told reporters after a meeting in Washington, DC, on Friday, according to the Kyodo News.

Akazawa is in the US for a fifth round of tariff negotiations.

Both sides will "continue coordinating energetically to achieve an agreement that benefits both Japan and the United States," he said.

Tokyo remains consistent in its stance that the Trump administration's tariffs must be removed as quickly as possible, considering the serious impact on the Japanese economy, he added.

Japan has previously offered the US several proposal packages since April, including joint efforts to strengthen supply chains for semiconductors and critical minerals and simplification of its regulations for foreign-made cars.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and US President Donald Trump are also planning to meet on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Canada, running three days from June 15.

Japan has called on the US to lift its 25% import duty on cars. While a 24% reciprocal tariff has been paused, the US continues to apply a 10% baseline tariff along with levies on steel and aluminum.





