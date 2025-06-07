French President Macron to visit Greenland next week

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit Greenland on June 15, together with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, according to an official announcement on Saturday.



The leaders plan to discuss the security situation in the North Atlantic and the Arctic with Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, as well as other topics such as economic development, climate change and renewable energy.



Greenland has been the focus of an unusual amount of international attention since US President Donald Trump, who came to power in January, said he wanted to take control of the territory. Greenland is largely autonomous but part of the Kingdom of Denmark.



US Vice President JD Vance travelled to the US military base in northern Greenland at the end of March.



Greenland and Denmark have categorically rejected Trump's approaches.

