EX-GHANA FINANCE MINISTER ADDED TO INTERPOLS RED NOTICE LIST

Interpol on Friday placed former Ghanaian Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on its red notice list for allegedly evading prosecution, according to a statement by Ghana's Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Ofori-Atta, who previously had an arrest warrant issued against him on charges of using public office for personal gain, has not returned to the country and remains abroad.

Due to his failure to face trial, Interpol has now listed him under a red notice.

While the notice does not amount to a direct arrest warrant from law enforcement in the country, it serves as a request for the individual to be detained for extradition.

The statement also alleged that the 65-year-old former minister caused significant financial losses to the state during his time in office.

Ofori-Atta served as Ghana's finance minister from January 2017 to February 2024, during the administration of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In January, President John Dramani Mahama, who recently assumed office, launched a special task force called the Operation Recover All Assets, aimed at fighting public sector corruption and misuse of state resources.

So far, the task force has received corruption reports involving more than $20 billion.

Mahama, however, has faced public criticism for dropping cases against some of his former allies.



