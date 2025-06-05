Ukraine to receive up to 1.3 bln euros from allies for weapons production this year, defence minister says

Ukraine's defence minister said on Thursday that his country will receive up to 1.3 billion euros for domestic weapons production in 2025 from allies after a conversation with his Danish counterpart.

The first tranche of 428 million euros will come from Denmark, Sweden, Canada, Norway and Iceland, minister Rustem Umerov said on the Telegram messaging app.

"The money will soon be allocated to the production of Ukrainian weapons: artillery, strike drones, missiles, and anti-tank weapons created in Ukraine for our soldiers," he said.







