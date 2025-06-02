Trump, Xi likely to speak 'this week': Report

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will likely hold discussions "this week," according to a Monday report.

The leaders could engage in direct talks "very soon," though not immediately, a senior White House official told CNBC, speaking anonymously about the anticipated communication.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed similar expectations Sunday, telling CBS he anticipates the leaders will communicate promptly to address ongoing tariff disagreements.

"I believe we'll see something very soon," Bessent said during his Face the Nation interview when questioned about scheduled contact between Trump and Xi.

Bessent voiced confidence that direct dialogue between the presidents would resolve current disputes, including alleged breaches of a Geneva agreement negotiated last month.

Trump confirmed Friday his plans to speak with the Chinese leader, saying: "I'm sure that I'll speak to President Xi, and hopefully we'll work that out."

The potential conversation comes amid escalating trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.