Turkish Festival in Chicago draws visitors with warm hospitality, rich culture

One of North America's biggest events celebrating Turkish heritage continued for the second day on Saturday, captivating festival-goers in Chicago with a vibrant display of Turkish cultural heritage, including traditional crafts, music, and cuisine.

Held at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, the annual three-day Turkish Festival is now in its second year. Among the many enjoying the festival's colorful atmosphere was Tarik Arikan, who attended with his girlfriend after discovering the event on social media.

- Connecting with heritage

The couple had traveled from Canada to attend the festival, which Arikan said helped him reconnect with his Turkish heritage.



"We've been together for six years, and instead of traveling to Türkiye for my 30th birthday, we decided to come here," Arikan said. "I want to introduce her to the culture (after) being with her for six years now. It's nice. For my 30th birthday, instead of going to Türkiye, we came here instead, and we saw my dad. It's like a two-in-one. It was a nice experience."

Arikan said he is particularly impressed by the traditional Turkish handicraft booths, where he found one-of-a-kind artistic handmade items. His partner was moved by the warm reception they received.

"The atmosphere — everyone is just so welcoming and humbling. It's very nice here," she said.

Proud of the hospitality on display, Arikan added: "It's the Turkish hospitality. They are always offering us lokum (Turkish delight) and Turkish teas and stuff like that. So, it's very nice. And she liked the clothing we have for the women."

- Love for Türkiye

Dressed in a warrior costume inspired by the era of Ertugrul Gazi, a 13th-century figure whose son Osman Gazi founded the Ottoman dynasty, Zuhair Ahmet also shared his deep appreciation for Turkish culture.

"I love Türkiye, and I actually lived there last year for three months, and I visited so many times after that, and I just love everything about it," he said.

Himself a Muslim, Ahmet highlighted the historical significance of the Ottoman and Seljuk empires in preserving Islamic heritage.

"I have great respect for the Ottoman Empire and the Seljuk Empire and how they helped preserve the Islamic world for so long.

"For me, that's something that I feel like Muslims nowadays don't value as much. It has a very special place in my heart."

For Ahmet, Türkiye's timeless beauty lies in its art.

"Turkish culture by itself is so beautiful, and there are millions of things that you can do… It's the art that makes Türkiye, as a country itself, so beautiful for so long."

He said his only disappointment was the absence of a workshop dedicated to vibrant Iznik ceramic tiles, which hail from northwestern Türkiye. "I love Iznik. I wish there was something like an Iznik workshop. That would be so beautiful."

- Curiosity and discovery

Another visitor, Jessica Guzlas, was also drawn to the festival after seeing advertisements online.

"Quite a few of my friends have traveled to Türkiye, and that made me more curious about the region also," she said.

Her curiosity was especially piqued by Turkish rugs. "Someone had shown me some rugs that were antique rugs, and they said they had been handwoven in Türkiye.

"The designs and the handicraft, the work in it, were incredible. So, I thought, 'Let me see these artisans. Let me go see what it's about'.

"The costumes that the men and women are wearing are very exciting because I used to do a little bit of modeling before, and I just enjoy fashion. So, it's been a good time so far."

She also praised the performance by the Ottoman military band, calling it a festival highlight: "The band was phenomenal, and the outfits that they are wearing are great, too."

Anadolu is the global communication partner of the festival, which also includes a photo exhibit by the Turkish Communications Directorate. The event will conclude on Sunday.