Iran’s president to visit Oman on Tuesday amid nuclear talks with US

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will make an official two-day visit to Muscat on Tuesday to discuss regional and international developments, Oman said on Sunday.

The visit is intended to strengthen the longstanding friendship between the two countries and deepen bilateral cooperation, the royal court said in a statement.

Tehran has not officially confirmed the visit yet.

The statement said the talks will cover "a host of areas and issues of mutual concern in light of regional and international developments," though it did not specify which topics would be addressed.

Oman is mediating indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the US to resolve core disputes over Tehran's nuclear program.

Iran continues to seek the removal of sanctions in exchange for curbing certain nuclear activities while maintaining its right to peaceful nuclear energy.

Just days ago, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a televised statement that he does not expect talks with the US to yield results and asserted that Iran "needs no one's permission" to enrich uranium.

The developments come amid a prolonged deadlock in nuclear diplomacy following Washington's 2018 withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, despite repeated efforts by both sides to revive the agreement under new terms.