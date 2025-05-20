News World Top Israeli negotiators to leave Qatar after stalled ceasefire talks

Israel is sending its leading negotiators home from Qatar due to a lack of progress in negotiations with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on a ceasefire in the Gaza war, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.



"After approximately one week of intensive contacts in Doha, the senior members of the negotiating team will return to Israel for consultations; the working echelon will – at present – remain in Doha," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.



The statement said that Israel had agreed to a proposal based on one made previously by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, which provided for the release of hostages and a longer ceasefire.



However, Netanyahu's office said Hamas continues to reject the plan and demands an end to the Gaza war as a condition for the release of the remaining hostages.



Earlier on Tuesday, Qatar's Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said the negotiations had stalled due to "fundamental" differences between the sides.



The Israeli negotiators have been in Qatar since last Tuesday.



The Hostages and Missing Families Forum sharply criticized the withdrawal of the negotiators, saying in a statement that the majority of the country supports the release of all hostages, even if it means ending the war against Hamas.











