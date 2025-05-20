Kanye West’s Seoul concert canceled over controversial Hitler song

Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd annual Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 9, 2020. (AFP File Photo)

A scheduled concert by Kanye West in Seoul on May 31 has been canceled due to his new controversial song about Adolf Hitler that includes samples from one of the Nazi leader's speeches.

The South Korean e-commerce company hosting the event, Coupang Play, said in a notification on Monday that the "Ye" South Korea concert was cancelled due to "recent controversy," referring to West's song released on May 8, titled "Heil Hitler."

The song was released on Europe's Victory Day, which commemorates the allied forces' victory over Nazi Germany. The song includes the "Heil Hitler" remark 13 times and also has samples from a 1935 speech by Hitler.

On its Instagram account, the Coupang Play announcement added that West's "Yeezy" brand products have also been discontinued as of Monday.

The company said refunds would be issued for ticket purchasers.