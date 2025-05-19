Travel chaos expected to continue at Paris-Orly Airport for 2nd consecutive day

Travel chaos is expected to continue at Paris-Orly Airport for the second consecutive day on Monday amid a major air traffic control failure, French media reported.

Sunday's breakdown resulted in the cancellation of 130 flights, affecting thousands of passengers, some of whom were already on planes at the French capital's second-largest airport when the flights were canceled, according to France 24.

While the French civil aviation authority, DGAC, blamed an air traffic control "malfunction," an airport source told the broadcaster that it was a "radar failure."

The DGAC has asked airlines to reduce their flight schedules by 15% on Monday, and delays are expected.





