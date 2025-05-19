Finnair cancels 110 flights owing to strike by aviation union

 Contact Us
Finnair canceled 110 flights due to a strike by the Finnish Aviation Union, affecting around 14,000 customers. The strike, disrupting ground operations and catering services at Helsinki Airport, could lead to more actions on May 30 and June 2.

Published May 19,2025
Finnair, the flag carrier of Finland, canceled 110 flights due to a strike by the aviation union, local media reported Monday.

Some 14,000 customers are expected to be affected by the strike called by the Finnish Aviation Union (IAU), said public broadcaster YLE, citing the airline company.

The strike is affecting ground operations and catering services at Helsinki Airport, where baggage handling may also face disruptions, it added.

Meanwhile, the IAU announced that more strike actions are likely.

If no agreement is reached, additional strikes are planned for May 30 and June 2.