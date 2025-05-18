Pope Leo urges unity, condemns capitalism and war at inaugural Mass

Pope Leo XIV called for greater global unity and denounced the harms of unchecked capitalism and power during his inaugural Mass in St Peter's Square before tens of thousands of people, including state guests, on Sunday."In our time, we still experience too much discord, too many wounds caused by hatred, violence, prejudice, fear of others, and an economic model that exploits the Earth's resources and marginalizes the poorest," said the new pontiff at the Vatican.Pope Leo, the 69-year-old former Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost of Chicago, said he hoped the Catholic Church could become a force for healing and reconciliation.The inaugural Mass marks the official beginning of Leo's papacy.Since his selection as the 267th pope by cardinals on May 8, he has repeatedly called on world leaders to work toward ending global conflict. He recently offered the Vatican as a venue for peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.The newly-minted pontiff is considered a moderate bridge-builder, who can mediate between different camps within the Church. It is widely believed that this is one of the reasons why he was chosen so surprisingly quickly by the conclave of cardinals.In his inaugural message, Pope Leo said he would work on unifying the Church - and that this cohesion could serve as an example for others."Dear brothers and sisters, I would like this to be our first great desire: a united Church, a sign of unity and communion that becomes the leaven of a reconciled world," he said in his homily, speaking in Italian."I was chosen without any merit, and I come to you with fear and trembling, as a brother who wishes to make himself a servant of your faith and your joy, and to walk with you on the path of God's love, who wants us all to be one family," continued Leo, who is the first pope from the United States but also holds Peruvian citizenship.During the service, the pope received two regalia representing the papal power: the gold signet Fisherman's Ring, which features an engraving of the Apostle Peter fishing, symbolizing Jesus' words that he would make Peter a "fisher of men," as well as a lamb's wool pallium to symbolize the pope's role as shepherd.Speaking the Regina Caeli prayer, Leo called on the world not to forget the many conflicts raging across the globe, singling out Gaza, Myanmar and Ukraine in particular.Praying for the people in the regions, the new head of the Roman Catholic Church said on St Peter's Square in front of some 150,000 people: "Amid the joy of faith and communion, we must not forget those brothers and sisters who are suffering from war.""In Gaza, children, families and elderly people who have survived are starving. In Myanmar, new hostilities have cost innocent lives. And tormented Ukraine is eagerly awaiting negotiations on a just and lasting peace," said Leo.Leo arrived at his inauguration in the popemobile, waving and smiling to onlookers running to catch a glimpse of the new leader of the Roman Catholic Church, following the death of his predecessor, pope Francis, on April 21. Numerous US flags, as well as Peruvian flags, could be seen in the crowd.US Vice President JD Vance, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Peruvian President Dina Boluarte were in attendance.According to the Holy See, Leo is set to receive Zelensky in the afternoon.The pope is also due to meet Vance, but no official time has been given yet.