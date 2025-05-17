News World Severe US storms kill dozens in Kentucky and Missouri

Authorities in the U.S. states of Missouri and Kentucky announced on Saturday that severe storms have tragically resulted in the deaths of at least 21 individuals in the region.

In Kentucky, there were at least 14 fatalities, Governor Andy Beshear announced on X.



"Sadly, this number is expected to grow as we receive more information," the governor, a Democrat, wrote.



In the St Louis metropolitan area and the more southern Scott County in Missouri, at least seven deaths were confirmed, according to reports from the New York Times and CNN, citing local authorities.



Republican Governor Mike Kehoe stated on X that he and his wife were "deeply saddened" by the news. He urged people to avoid the devastated areas so that emergency services could carry out their work and assist those in need.



Initially, CNN reported at least 10 injuries in Missouri but later clarified that the exact number was unclear. The New York Times mentioned dozens of injuries across both states.



The affected areas were struck by severe weather, including reports of tornadoes and hailstorms. On Thursday, wind and storms had already hit parts of Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana and Illinois.



The National Weather Service continues to warn of severe thunderstorms with hail and possible tornadoes in parts of the southern and north-eastern United States.



Photos and videos circulating on social media showed the destruction in the affected regions. Rescue workers were deployed around the clock. According to the website poweroutage.us, hundreds of thousands of households were without power on Saturday morning.



Tornadoes are not uncommon in the United States, particularly in spring and summer.



However, scientists also attribute the increase in extreme weather events to climate change, primarily caused by the burning of fossil fuels.



Higher ocean temperatures can intensify storms by providing more energy and moisture. Rising sea levels also contribute to more severe flooding.











