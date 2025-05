Putin-Zelenskiy meeting is possible, but only if certain agreements are reached, Kremlin says

The Kremlin said on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin could meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, but only if certain agreements were reached between the two countries.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not specify what agreements would be required from Russia's point of view.

Putin and Zelenskiy have not met since December 2019.