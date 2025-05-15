Turkish FM, US, Russian, Ukrainian delegations to meet in Istanbul

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and the US, Russian and Ukrainian delegations will be in Istanbul on Friday, Foreign Ministry sources said Thursday.

The Foreign Ministry said the meeting with Fidan and the Russian delegation began Thursday at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul.

The Turkish foreign minister will host the US delegation, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Ukrainian delegation led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and the Russian delegation led by Presidential Advisor Vladimir Medinsky.

The format has not yet been determined.