TRUMP SAYS HES LIKELY RETURNING TO WASHINGTON FRIDAY BUT DESTINATION UNKNOWN

Trump says he's likely returning to Washington Friday but destination unknown

"We'll be leaving tomorrow, as you know. Almost destination unknown - because they'll be getting calls 'Could you be here? Could you be there?' But probably going back to Washington, D.C. tomorrow,"  U.S. President Donald Trump said before signing the guest book at the royal palace in Abu Dhabi.

Published May 15,2025
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he will probably return to Washington on Friday after a tour of three Gulf countries, although he said his destination is unknown as of yet.

Trump earlier had hinted that he could stop in Istanbul for talks on Ukraine.

"We'll be leaving tomorrow, as you know. Almost destination unknown - because they'll be getting calls 'Could you be here? Could you be there?' But probably going back to Washington, D.C. tomorrow," Trump said before signing the guest book at the royal palace in Abu Dhabi during a trip to the United Arab Emirates.