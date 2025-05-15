News World Trump: Mideast trip could generate up to $4 trillion in business

Trump: Mideast trip could generate up to $4 trillion in business

U.S. President Donald Trump underlined that his recent trip through the Gulf region holds the potential to generate between $3.5 trillion and $4 trillion.

DPA WORLD Published May 15,2025 Subscribe

US President Donald Trump says his trip through the Gulf region could generate between $3.5 trillion and $4 trillion.



Speaking at a meeting with business leaders in Qatar on Thursday, Trump described the journey as a historic trip.



"We're the hottest country of the world. And six months ago, they were laughing at the US, but they don't laugh any more," he said.



"This is a record tour. There's never been a tour that will raise - it could be a total of $3.5, $4 trillion. Just in this four or five days."



He did not provide details for the figures he gave.



Having also given a speech at a US air base in Qatar where he said the troops were all getting pay rises, he flew on to the United Arab Emirates, the final stop of his four-day trip. As in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, he was received with great pomp and lavish ceremonies.



The Gulf states have all sought to outdo each other with investment pledges to the United States.



In a statement, Saudi Arabia pledged investments totalling $600 billion in the US. However, the individual investment amounts published by the White House during Trump's visit fell significantly short of this figure.



Saudi Arabia is currently funding an expensive reform programme, facing a large budget deficit, and is under pressure due to low oil prices.



The United States and Qatar agreed, according to the White House, on an "economic exchange" worth at least $1.2 trillion, as well as business deals valued at more than $240 billion.



However, few details were provided, and Qatar did not release any information about the planned investments.



Speaking about a deal between Qatar Airways and US aircraft manufacturer Boeing, Trump said the volume was "more than $200 billion." Shortly afterwards, the White House put the figure at $96 billion.



The UAE, for its part, announced US investments amounting to $1.4 trillion over 10 years. According to Emirati sources, these investments are expected to focus on areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) and energy. Again, no detailed breakdown was provided.



Roman Yampolskiy, a University of Louisville professor who specializes in artificial intelligence, told Al Jazeera earlier this week: "Historically, large-scale investment announcements often overpromise and underdeliver."



Trump also visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.



White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X: "They shut down the Mosque for his special visit — the first time it has ever been closed for anyone in history. Historic moment!"



Since taking office again in January, Trump has repeatedly claimed to have secured investments worth several trillion dollars for the United States.



In the Qatari capital Doha, he reiterated his assertion, saying he had secured "at least $10 trillion" in investments and potential investments within two months of re-entering the White House.



These figures have also been met with scepticism on social media.



The Trump Organization, the real-estate company run by Trump's sons Eric and Don Junior, is also very active in the Gulf region. Senior US Democrats accused Republican Trump of using the official trip for personal business interests.



Such accusations were further fuelled by media reports Trump is considering accepting a luxury plane as a gift from Qatar's leadership. The Boeing 747 would come from Qatar free of charge and would be converted into a new Air Force One.



Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman said it was a case of "very simple government-to-government dealing."



Trump started his trip on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia, where he also agreed arms deals.



He surprised observers by having a face-to-face meeting with Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa. He announced the end of US sanctions against Syria, where a rebel alliance led by al-Sharaa overthrew long-time ruler Bashar al-Assad in early December.



The 78-year-old has not ruled out flying to Türkiye at short notice if peace talks between Ukraine and Russia make major progress.



Trump travelled to Rome at the end of April to attend the funeral of the late pope, but the visit to the Gulf region is his first major diplomatic trip since taking office again in January.













