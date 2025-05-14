Canada: Israel 'using food as a political tool is simply unacceptable'

Canada's newly sworn-in Foreign Minister Anita Anand on Wednesday denounced Israel's continued use of "food as a political tool" in Gaza, emphasizing the suffering of Palestinians as a result of the aggression.

"We cannot allow the continued use of food as a political tool. The prime minister (Mark Carney) has been very clear about that," Anand told reporters ahead of the first meeting of the new federal Cabinet.

Noting that "over 50,000 people have died as a result of the aggression caused against the Palestinians and the Gazan people in Palestine," the Canadian foreign minister stressed that "using food as a political tool is simply unacceptable."

"We need to continue to work towards a ceasefire. We need to ensure that we have a two-state solution, and Canada will continue to maintain that position," she added.

The

National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) described Anand's remarks as "an important statement."

"However, we are far past the time where words and increased humanitarian aid alone are sufficient," the Muslim-Canadian group said on its social media accounts.

Urging the Canadian government to "take action" against US President Donald Trump's "plan to annex Gaza," NCCM also called on Canada to "recognize the State of Palestine, and immediately act to sanction those who repeatedly flout international law - namely (Israeli Premier Benjamin) Netanyahu and his war cabinet."

"Enough is enough," NCCM said, calling on Canada to "stand firmly in upholding its commitments to justice and international law."

Israel has kept Gaza crossings closed to food, medical, and humanitarian aid since March 2, deepening an already humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

Severe restrictions on supplies by Israel have left more than 2 million Palestinians in desperate conditions, subjecting them to what international organizations describe as a deliberate act of collective punishment.

More than 52,900 Palestinians, primarily women and children, have been killed in Gaza during Israel's military offensive since October 2023.

The Israeli government justified its more than one-and-a-half-year military campaign by citing a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023. Numerous human rights organizations, however, have condemned the Israeli offensive, describing it as a systematic campaign of ethnic cleansing.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza. The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity.