Turkish foreign minister attends ‘coalition of the willing’ meeting on Ukraine

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday took part in a "coalition of the willing" meeting focused on Ukraine, representing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, during his speech at the online meeting, Fidan underscored Türkiye's commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

He reiterated Ankara's support for establishing an unconditional cease-fire in the conflict and backing efforts aimed to achieve it.

Fidan also expressed Türkiye's readiness to fulfill its responsibilities in monitoring a ceasefire if one is established for the conflict, which is now in its fourth year.









