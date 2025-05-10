Russia claims Ukraine committed 9,318 violations of May 9 ceasefire

Russia on Saturday alleged that Ukraine committed 9,318 violations of a ceasefire Moscow had unilaterally declared on the 80th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian troops attempted attacks using artillery, tanks, mortars, multiple rocket launchers, aerial bombs and drones.

"In these conditions of the violations of the ceasefire by the armed forces of Ukraine, the armed forces of the Russian Federation act in a mirror manner and will continue to act appropriately to the situation," it said.

The ceasefire officially went into effect at midnight May 8 and it would remain in place until midnight May 11.

The ministry added that over the past day, the Russian air defense systems shot down a US-made JDAM guided aerial bomb, as well as 86 drones launched from Ukraine to the areas outside the war zone.

Kyiv has yet to comment on Russia's claims and independent verification is challenging due to the ongoing conflict.









