Pope Leo warns of the dangers of Artificial Intelligence

On Saturday, the new Pope Leo XIV issued a warning about the dangers of artificial intelligence (AI) during a meeting with cardinals at the Vatican.

The first pontiff from the United States, where the leading AI firms are based, described the technology as one of the greatest challenges of the coming years "for the defence of human dignity, justice and labour."



Leo also expressed his intention to continue the path of his late predecessor, Francis. The American, whose secular name is Robert Francis Prevost, was elected on Thursday as the 267th pope of the Roman Catholic Church.



Francis was seen as a pope of the people, choosing to live in the Vatican guest house rather than the traditional papal quarters inside the Vatican Palace.



Meanwhile, a top candidate seen by many Vatican observers as having been the likely next pope said on Saturday that he was satisifed that another cardinal, Chicago-born Prevost, was chosen to become pope instead of himself.



"I believe I am not betraying a secret when I write that a very long and hearty applause followed the acceptance [of the conclave] that made him the 267th Pope of the Catholic Church," Italian Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin wrote of Pope Leo XIV in a letter published by Italy's Giornale di Vicenza newspaper.



The 70-year-old expressed joy that the cardinals were able to agree on Pope Francis' successor within just 24 hours.



He also noted the new pope's positive aura from the very first moments following his election.



"What struck me most about him was the serenity that shone from his face in such intense and, in a certain sense, 'dramatic' moments, because they completely change a person's life," Parolin said about the new pontiff.



Parolin - previously the Vatican's number two - had been considered the top favourite to succeed Pope Francis by experts and bookmakers before the conclave.



As the highest-ranking cardinal entitled to vote, he also presided over the conclave.



Several Italian newspapers reported varyingly on Saturday about the conduct of the conclave.



According to Corriere della Sera, Parolin declared in his opening speech that he would not be available to step up as pope. Other papers said he had withdrawn after three rounds of voting in order to clear the way for Prevost.











