US in 'constant communication' with India, Pakistan as Trump seeks de-escalation: White House

The US is in "constant communication" with the leaders of India and Pakistan as President Donald Trump seeks a rapid de-escalation between the nuclear powers, the White House said Friday.

"This is something that the secretary of state and, of course, now our national security adviser as well, Marco Rubio, has been very much involved in. The President has expressed he wants to see this de-escalate as quickly as possible," spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

"He understands these are two countries that have been at odds with one another for decades, long before President Trump was here in the Oval Office. However, he has good relationships with the leaders of both countries and the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, I spoke to him just yesterday, he has been in constant communication with the leaders of both countries trying to bring this conflict to an end," she added.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated this week after India announced "Operation Sindoor" late Tuesday night, saying it struck "terrorist infrastructure" at nine locations in Pakistan.

The Pakistani military said 31 people were killed in the Indian missile attacks and cross-border firing in the Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

At least 16 people were killed along the Line of Control in the Indian-administered Kashmir, according to officials.