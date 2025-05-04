Iran ends rescue operations at key port after deadly blast

Iranian authorities on Sunday ended search and rescue operations at the Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas city in southern Iran following a deadly explosion last week that claimed the lives of 70 people.

According to a statement from the Iranian Red Crescent Society in Hormozgan Province, rescue efforts were halted as medics did not find any injured or dead people in the past two days, the state news agency IRNA reported.

The move came as dozens of relatives of missing people gathered at the entrance to the port demanding clarity about the fate of their loved ones.

On Tuesday, Hossein Zafari, spokesperson for Iran's Crisis Management Organization, confirmed that the April 26 blast at the key port along the Strait of Hormuz had resulted in 70 fatalities.

Since the explosion, Iranian authorities have handed over the remains of 46 identified victims to their families following DNA testing, according to Anadolu.

Authorities have ruled out sabotage as the cause of the blast, which also left around 1,200 people injured.

On Sunday, Iran's Ministry of Defense denied foreign media claims that the explosion was linked to military munitions stored at the site.

State television reported that the ministry dismissed allegations of an Israeli strike targeting missile fuel or explosive chemicals at the port.

Interior Minister Esmail Momeni had earlier attributed the explosion to "negligence," though no further details were provided.

The Shahid Rajaee Port is one of Iran's busiest commercial hubs, and the incident has raised concerns about safety procedures and transparency in the handling of hazardous materials in critical infrastructure.







