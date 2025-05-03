Egypt reaffirms support for Syria’s sovereignty, rejects any Israeli interference

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Saturday reaffirmed his country's commitment to respecting the unity and sovereignty of Syrian territory and its rejection of any Israeli interference in Syrian affairs under any pretext.

During a phone call with Massad Boulos, senior advisor to US President Donald Trump on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs, Abdelatty emphasized "Egypt's keenness to support the brotherly Syrian people, respect for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Syria, and the importance of Syria being a source of stability in the region," according to a statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

Abdelatty also condemned the Israeli airstrike near the presidential palace in Damascus early Friday, describing it as "a violation of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement signed between Tel Aviv and Damascus."

He affirmed Egypt's "rejection of any Israeli interference in Syrian affairs under any justification."

The Egyptian minister also stressed "the need to launch an inclusive political process that involves all components and segments of Syrian society in order to overcome this critical phase."

At least one person was killed and four injured late Friday in Israeli airstrikes on several locations in Syria, challenging international and regional demands to stop aggression on the country.

The airstrikes were conducted hours after Israeli warplanes struck an area in Damascus near the presidential palace, indicating a new escalation against Syria.

Regarding Lebanon, Abdelatty affirmed during his call with Boulos that "Egypt will continue to provide all forms of support to Lebanon, its government, and national institutions in order to achieve security and stability," the statement said.

He expressed "Egypt's rejection of any infringement on Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity and the need to implement the ceasefire agreement, ensure the full and immediate withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, and apply UN Security Council Resolution 1701 by all parties without selectivity."

According to the same statement, the call also focused on Egyptian-American bilateral relations and the two countries' extended strategic partnership, which yields mutual benefits in a variety of fields, as well as joint efforts to achieve peace and security in the Middle East and Africa.

The statement added that both sides "exchanged views and assessments on several regional issues, particularly developments in the Horn of Africa, Sudan, Libya, and eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo."

In this context, Abdelatty reaffirmed "Egypt's full support for achieving security and stability in both Sudan and Somalia, stressing the need to respect the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of both countries."