Trump lashes out at New York Times over criticism of Russia-Ukraine talks

US President Donald Trump lashed out at The New York Times on Saturday for what he described as unfair criticism of his efforts to broker a Russia-Ukraine peace deal, calling it the "greatest deal ever made."

Posting on Truth Social, Trump accused the newspaper -- and specifically its reporter Peter Baker -- of bias. "No matter what deal I make with respect to Russia/Ukraine, no matter how good it is, even if it's the greatest deal ever made, The Failing New York Times will speak BADLY of it," Trump wrote.

He slammed Baker as "very biased and untalented," criticizing what he called an "absolutely fawning, yet terribly written" biography Baker authored on former President Barack Obama.

"Why doesn't this lightweight reporter say that it was Obama who made it possible for Russia to steal Crimea from Ukraine without even a shot being fired. Did Baker ever criticize the Obama Crimea Giveaway? NO, not once, only TRUMP, and I've had nothing to do with this stupid war, other than early on, when I gave Ukraine Javelins, and Obama gave them sheets."

He firmly pinned responsibility for the ongoing war on his 2020 opponent: "This is Sleepy Joe Biden's War, not mine," Trump insisted. "I'm just trying to clean up the mess that was left to me by Obama and Biden, and what a mess it is."

Trump also took aim at Russian President Vladimir Putin, criticizing recent bombings of civilians and expressing frustration about peace talks. "It makes me think that maybe he doesn't want to stop the war, he's just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently, through 'Banking' or 'Secondary Sanctions?' Too many people are dying!!!" said Trump.