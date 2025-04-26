Macron says Ukraine ready for unconditional ceasefire

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday, after a "very positive" exchange with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, that Ukraine was ready for an unconditional ceasefire and that the so-called "Coalition of the Willing" led by France and Britain would continue working on achieving that, as well as a lasting peace in Ukraine.

"Ending the war in Ukraine. That is an objective that we share in common with (U.S.) President (Donald) Trump," Macron wrote in a post on social media platform X.

"Ukraine is ready for an unconditional ceasefire. President Zelensky told me that again today. He'd like to work with the Americans and the Europeans to put it into effect."









